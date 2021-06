Plans to build 93 homes on a parcel of land at Great Park in Newcastle have been approved.The application relates to a site dubbed cell D, the last parcel to be built out under the original outline planning permission for Great Park. Reserved matters was granted in 2017.The plans, lodged by Persimmon, sought permission for 96 dwellings and associated infrastructure on the land.The north eastern site corner had planning approval for 12 homes, which was increased to 23, while the south western site had consent for 31 dwellings, with 73 now proposed.Newcastle City Council planners gave the application the green light subject to a number of conditions.