Trimingham qualifies for Girls State Track Finals in both hurdle events

southcountypublications.net
 10 days ago

Auburn High School junior Aleese Trimingham qualified for the IHSA Class 1A Girls State Track and Field Meet in two events from last Wednesday’s Sectional at North Mac. Trimingham won the 100 high hurdles with a new personal record of 17.10 and added a second place in the 300 hurdles with 51.81 behind Emma Terwische of Routt (50.11). She will compete in both events at the 1A State Finals at Charleston Thursday (today). Trimingham scored half of Auburn’s 36 points at the Sectional.

#Track And Field#Girls State Track Finals#Auburn High School#Aleese#North Mac#Routt#The 1a State Finals#Sectional
