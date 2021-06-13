Trimingham qualifies for Girls State Track Finals in both hurdle events

Group weekend is upon us at last. Here’s all you need to know ahead of Group 4 action. The 100 and 200-meter dashes should be as intense as they were at the Union County Championships. Add in Egg Harbor senior Lauren Princz, a Penn State commit and the state’s leader in the 100 (11.76), and you have the best racing you can ask for short of the Meet of Champions. Four competitors have run sub-25 seconds. There’s only one word that can describe the field – loaded.