It was obvious there would be a leap of improvement. Just how much, though, with no season a year ago to view, no one could quite expect. Making the jump from competing for one of the top spots on the team to one of the top in the state, Coon Rapids boys tennis' Sam Murillo earned the program’s first trip to state in singles since 2002 with a runner-up finish in the final four of the Section 7AA Tournament in Anoka June 3.