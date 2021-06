The Los Angeles Angels (36-38) will take on the Tampa Bay Rays (20-30) in a three-game weekend competition at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Los Angeles needs to win this match after losing a short two-game set against the San Francisco Giants. The Halos failed to score a single run in a 0-5 shutout loss against the Giants on Tuesday. LA earned its third straight losses after a 3-9 defeat against San Francisco on Wednesday. The LA Angels will face the Tampa Bay Rays in the opening of a series on Friday. Last time out, starter Shohei Ohtani made 6.0 innings with one earned run on six base hits allowed while awarding two free bases but struck out nine batters of the Giants. Right Fielder Luis Rengifo led the charge for the Angels with two runs on one base hit and one RBI. Shortstop Jose Iglesias added one run in the losing effort for the Halos.