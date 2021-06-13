Cancel
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here.

GLOBAL

ISRAEL-POLITICS/ (PIX, TV)

Israel’s Knesset to vote on new government, end Netanyahu’s record reign

JERUSALEM, June 13 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year hold on power was set to end on Sunday when parliament votes on a new government, ushering in an administration that has pledged to heal a nation bitterly divided over the departure of the country’s longest serving leader.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/

Hong Kong police arrests at least three on anniversary of 2019 protest

HONG KONG, June 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong police arrested at least three protesters on the anniversary of pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019 that rocked the financial hub and eventually led to Beijing introducing a security law that critics say has stifled dissent.

U.S.

TEXAS-SHOOTING

Shooting in Texas capital leaves 14 wounded; one suspect still at large

June 12 (Reuters) - Fourteen people were wounded after two men opened fire at each other in a busy entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas early on Saturday, police said, adding that one of the suspected shooters remained at large.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-AIRLINES

U.S. screens 2.02 mln airport passengers Friday - highest since March 2020

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it screened 2.02 million passengers on Friday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand.

BUSINESS

EXCLUSIVE-Toshiba’s No.2 shareholder calls for immediate resignation of board chair, 3 directors

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp’s second-biggest shareholder on Sunday demanded the board chairman and three other directors immediately resign after an investigation found the company had colluded with the Japanese government to pressure foreign investors.

G7-SUMMIT/BREXIT

‘Whatever it takes’, UK’s Johnson warns EU over post-Brexit trade

CARBIS BAY, England, June 12 (Reuters) - Britain will do “whatever it takes” to protect its territorial integrity in a trade dispute with the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday, threatening emergency measures if no solution was found.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-BKN/

NBA-Nets security guard who shoved Bucks’ Tucker reprimanded by league -reports

June 13 (Reuters) - A Brooklyn Nets security official who stepped onto the court and appeared to shove Milwaukee Bucks’ P.J. Tucker during a game has been barred by the NBA from the team’s Eastern Conference semi-finals matches in Milwaukee, U.S. media reported.

SOCCER-EURO-DNK-FIN/REPORT

Soccer-Eriksen’s former cardiologist says he had no history of heart concerns

June 13 (Reuters) - Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, who was hospitalised after collapsing during his side’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland on Saturday, had no prior heart issues during his time with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur, his former cardiologist said.

