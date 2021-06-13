Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Like a gold band in a pig's snout is an attractive girl whom shows no discernment.

By just4fun
MMORPG News
 10 days ago

Talk up for people who cannot talk on their own, for the legal rights of all of the who’re destitute. a spouse of noble character who is able to find, this woman is worth much more than rubies. Proverbs 31:30. Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting, but a lady...

www.mmosite.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Discernment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Religionbitchute.com

The Bibles mark of the beast

In the bible, the prophecy of the mark of the beast can be found in the book of Revelation, Chapter 13. Here is a link to a page filled with the latest RFID microchip news…
WorldPosted by
Newsweek

Pride Event Portraying Jesus as Trans Woman Outrages Christians

A Christian group in the U.K. has attacked a play featuring Jesus Christ as a transgender woman, labeling it "deeply distressing and offensive." The Gospel According to Jesus, Queen of Heaven, a one-woman show by Edinburgh-based transgender playwright Jo Clifford, features Jesus as a transgender woman in the present day. Critics have praised the stage production for reimagining a more tolerant world through its depiction of Christianity's message of love.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Jesus’ Love Is Stronger Than Your Failures

Your failures are not the point of your story. To be completely honest with you, I see a lot of myself in Peter. He is very impulsive. He is going to do it, say it, and he would rather ask for forgiveness rather than permission. The same guy that gets out the boat and falls for lack of faith is also the first one bold enough to call Jesus the Christ, the Son of God. Peter’s highs are really high and his lows are really low. When Jesus begins calling the disciples to follow him, do you remember how he calls Peter?
Religiononfaith.co

Be Discerning About “Boundaries”

Recently, I’ve needed to bring biblical clarification to others regarding the popular teaching known as “Boundaries.” Here are three articles I reviewed which I, again, found very helpful:. Better Than Boundaries – While “boundaries” is a one-word, seemingly all-purpose answer, there is another approach that is more complex, nuanced, and...
Religionam630theword.com

How to Discern God's Voice in Your Life

I sat, squinting my eyes and wiping my tears. All I could see were the crusty, crumpled up tissues serving as glaring reminders that I was, in fact, not in a dream. The old wooden table and piles of papers with scribbled notes were evidence of the hard work I’d been doing over the course of about five hours. Unexpected was an understatement compared to the reality of what happened on that first Tuesday morning small group. The ladies I’d just met didn’t look back at me with a cold stare, or glance at their watches eager to leave. To my surprise, their faces met my tears with acceptance, and their expressions felt warm and inviting, like a fresh cup of coffee in the morning. It was at this sticky, old farmhouse table where I heard God’s voice for the first time, and it was through these women the Holy Spirit would use to teach me how to listen and hear my Heavenly Father.
ReligionHerald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: The zeal of thine house

David, a type of Christ, about whom God said “his heart was perfect” (1 Kings 11:4 and 15:3) said “I was glad when they said unto me, let us go into the House of the Lord.” (Psalm 122:1) So what can we deduce from this? A few things, namely, that...
Religionjamestabor.com

The Riddle of Jesus’ Cry of Despair at the Cross

Many Christians know the traditional “Seven Sayings of Jesus on the Cross,” that are a compilation of all that Jesus said during his last hours hanging between life and death on the cross based on our four New Testament gospels. Few could sort out which gospel says which, or which sayings…
Religionicr.org

Jesus Christ Is Lord

“That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” (Philippians 2:10-11) Often this passage is thought of as...
Religionrevivalandreformation.org

Love: The Best Advertisement for Truth, June 21

Man may become a fellow laborer with God in carrying out the great work of redemption. God allows each man his own sphere of action while He has given His Word as the guide of life. He has also given the Holy Spirit as a sufficient power to overcome all hereditary and cultivated tendencies to evil, and to impress His own character on the human agent, and, through him, upon all who shall come within the sphere of his influence.
Religionworldtruthvideos.org

Tribute to the Holy Bible King James Version

⁣The Bible contains the mind of God, the state of man, the way of salvation, the doom of sinners, and the happiness of believers. Its doctrines are holy, its precepts are binding, its histories are true, and its decisions are immutable. Read it to be wise, believe it to be...
Religionreformation21.org

What the Bible Teaches About Anger and Peace

To understand anger and its peaceful Biblical therapies, we make use of the Puritan John Downame’s book, The Cure of Unjust Anger.[1] Downame focuses on Ephesians 4:26 to frame his discussion: Be ye angry, and sin not: let not the sun go down upon your wrath. Downame describes anger as,...
Religionutmost.org

The Ministry of the Inner Life

By what right have we become “a royal priesthood”? It is by the right of the atonement by the Cross of Christ that this has been accomplished. Are we prepared to purposely disregard ourselves and to launch out into the priestly work of prayer? The continual inner-searching we do in an effort to see if we are what we ought to be generates a self-centered, sickly type of Christianity, not the vigorous and simple life of a child of God. Until we get into this right and proper relationship with God, it is simply a case of our “hanging on by the skin of our teeth,” although we say, “What a wonderful victory I have!” Yet there is nothing at all in that which indicates the miracle of redemption. Launch out in reckless, unrestrained belief that the redemption is complete. Then don’t worry anymore about yourself, but begin to do as Jesus Christ has said, in essence, “Pray for the friend who comes to you at midnight, pray for the saints of God, and pray for all men.” Pray with the realization that you are perfect only in Christ Jesus, not on the basis of this argument: “Oh, Lord, I have done my best; please hear me now.”
Religionpbrenewalcenter.org

The Messenger of God: The First Pillar of Islam, Part Two

Part 10. The full series is here: The Contemplative Spirit of Islam. Throughout the ages, God has raised up prophets to inspire others by their words and actions. Moses, Isaiah, Siddhartha Gautama (aka the Buddha), St. Paul, Muhammad, St. Teresa of Avila, Mahatma Gandhi, Thomas Merton, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Mother Theresa are but a handful of those who have captured our attention by their wisdom, generosity, and compassion.
Religionsarahtitus.com

Why I Want My Kids to Sin More

This post may contain affiliate links. Now if THAT title doesn’t stop you in your tracks, I don’t know what will! I remember the day one of my friends said that statement to me. She was talking about how her kids were not behaving and she looked at me and...
Religiongoldenageofgaia.com

Shanta Gabriel for Archangel Gabriel ~ Drinking in the Sweetness of Divine Love

Ask to be a receptacle for pure Light, then allow the empty chalice within you to drink in the sweetness of Divine Love. When you ask to be a receptacle for pure light, you are saying that you have space within you, and that you are willing to fill this space with love and all that which is God. You are saying that you want to be filled with Divine Light, and assist the process of bringing Heaven to Earth.
Religionchristianity.com

Anything for the Mission

I have had the privilege of leading Mecklenburg Community Church (Meck) for nearly 30 years, from its inception (I was a church planter) to now. I can’t begin to tell you what an enormous privilege it has been. Recently, a fairly large team of staff participated in a “charette” process...
Religionworldtruthvideos.org

Comfort of Christ in the Bible

⁣Christ promised us comfort in peace when he comes again. Those in the new and old testament were to be given his peace and comfort in the messianic age. Matthew 11:28-29 - Come unto me, all [ye] that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. 2...
Religionchurchleaders.com

Church Stewardship Ideas – 4 Mistakes Churches Make

As we seek to cast a vision for real generosity, we need to first begin by asking ourselves if what we are doing is working. Are we treating the symptoms or addressing the heart? Are we engaging people in the conversation or pointing a finger at them? Some communities are more open than others to talking about generosity. Change can be hard. Evaluate where you are honestly, and consider these church stewardship ideas. Then take the next faithful step toward teaching your church how to be more generous.