Letters to the Editor — Readers speak up about several education issues including critical race theory

Thank you for the powerful, insightful editorial June 9 (”It’s Florida’s politicians, not teachers, who are trying to indoctrinate schoolchildren”). During my time as a middle school teacher and college professor, I encountered too many politicians trying to make a name for themselves by claiming that they could save America by outlawing such things as whole language, modern math, cooperative group projects, the reading of Judy Blume books, and the list goes on. Unfortunately, officials like education commissioner Richard Corcoran and Gov. Ron DeSantis use their “bully pulpit” for advancing their own political agendas — all their hype about critical race theory is just that.