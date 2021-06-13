Letters to the Editor — Readers speak up about several education issues including critical race theory
Re: “GOP claims win on schools bill — Measure targeting critical race theory headed to Abbott after dramatic vote,” May 29 news story. I find it fascinating, ironic and disheartening that this measure works to prohibit consideration in the classroom that racism is deeply set into the structure of much (if not all) of American society and does so by instituting into the structure of Texas education that such consideration is illegal, thus proving the whole point.www.dallasnews.com