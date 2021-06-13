Cancel
Dallas, TX

Letters to the Editor — Readers speak up about several education issues including critical race theory

By Letters to the Editor
Dallas News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRe: “GOP claims win on schools bill — Measure targeting critical race theory headed to Abbott after dramatic vote,” May 29 news story. I find it fascinating, ironic and disheartening that this measure works to prohibit consideration in the classroom that racism is deeply set into the structure of much (if not all) of American society and does so by instituting into the structure of Texas education that such consideration is illegal, thus proving the whole point.

EducationChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Why we need critical race theory in our schools

The letter “Critical Race Theory is coming to our schools” by Carolyn Adkisson decries the uses of Critical Race Theory in public schools, echoing the knee-jerk reactionism we come to expect from many who oppose a realistic, anti-racist interpretation of American history. John Dewey argued U.S. public schools are “laboratories...
EducationPosted by
CBS News

Teachers union president calls for educators to "teach the truth" and include critical race theory in curriculum

Twenty-five states have taken steps to limit the teaching of critical race theory or to restrict how teachers can discuss racism and sexism, according to a recent analysis by Education Week. But the president of the National Education Association said Tuesday that educators are "doing a disservice" to students by not teaching students about systemic racism.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Educators face fines, harassment over critical race theory

Elementary school teachers, administrators and college professors are facing fines, physical threats, and fear of firing because of an organized push from the right to remove classroom discussions of systemic racism. Why it matters: Moves to ban critical race theory are raising free speech concerns amid an absence of consistent...
Hays, TXhaysfreepress.com

Readers divided on Critical Race Theory being taught in schools

This past week the Hays Free Press and News-Dispatch offered our online readers a readers poll to get their opinion about teaching Critical Race Theory in public schools. According to Education Week Magazine, “Critical Race Theory is an academic concept that is more than 40 years old. The core idea is that racism is a social construct, and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.”
Alabama StateWAFF

Alabama education leaders weighing anti-Critical Race Theory resolution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama education leaders are weighing a resolution to push back against classroom instruction that centers around Critical Race Theory. The topic that’s gained attention across the country came up at Thursday’s state school board work session. “I have received a number of emails in the last...
Midlothian, TXPosted by
Focus Daily News

Parents Speak Out About Critical Race Theory & Curriculum Being Used In MISD

Midlothian Parents Urge MISD School Board To “Be Leaders”. School is out for the summer and one might assume school board meetings would be mundane. That wasn’t the case last night as several parents and community members participated in public comment at the MISD board meeting. The issue: parents want the Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to resign or be removed, and for social/emotional learning curriculum to be evaluated. This issue wasn’t on the evening’s agenda, yet all of the public comments were on this topic.
SocietyBuffalo News

Letter: Critical race theory should not be taught

I suggest that we all consider our position on critical race theory (CRT). It can have a profound effect on the future of our great country. With a little digging on the web, you can learn its tenets. It appears this theory is derived from Marxism, according to Manhattan Institute analyst Christopher Rufo.
PoliticsPost Register

Opinion: 'Indoctrination' in our schools, a different perspective

Much has been written by the media on so-called indoctrination education. If there was ever a political red herring sure to incite a hot political debate, it’s this controversial issue. The Post Register editorial board and reader Carolyn Dessin of Alta, Wyoming strongly chastised light governor Janice McGeachin in June...
Educationwbap.com

Rick Roberts: Should Critical Race Theory Be Removed From Higher Education?

CJ Pearson is the campaign manager for Vernon Jones, who’s running for Governor of Georgia. He’s the Founder and President of The Free Thinker Project. He happens to be Black and conservative. And…he’s 18 years old and just finished his freshman year at the University of Alabama! CJ is on a mission: to eradicate Critical Race Theory from higher education. Why? Because he wants education, not indoctrination! CJ is here to explain what he means on The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Tucson, AZazpm.org

A conversation about Juneteenth and critical race theory

A Black Lives Matter mural painted by Robbie Lee Harris June 2020 at Tucson's Rialto Theatre. Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday is a symbolic step to immortalizing the recent history of enslaved Black people in the U.S., but some people are feeling frustrated by the change within the context of systemic racism.
EducationNPR

Academic Who Brought Critical Race Theory To Education Says Bills Are Misguided

In state houses across the country, Republican lawmakers are pushing to restrict how race is taught in classrooms. At least 22 states have proposed such bills, and they've already passed in five. Politicians now often call this type of legislation a ban on, quote, "critical race theory," which has actual scholars of critical race theory frustrated.
Educationspectrumlocalnews.com

Bay area educators react to state's Critical Race Theory ban

Critical Race Theory is something you won’t hear about in Florida’s public schools anytime soon. One Pinellas County teacher says the controversial curriculum isn’t designed for K-12 students. Florida’s Board of Education voted for a rule Thursday that up until recently, stopped short of naming Critical Race Theory. Under the...
EducationFort Worth Weekly

Educator Talks Critical Race Theory and Racism in America

With strong support from conservative state legislators, Gov. Greg Abbott recently signed a new law that bans public school teachers from discussing certain aspects of American history and the role slavery plays in contemporary public and private life in our country. We spoke with Altheria Caldera, who holds a doctorate...
EducationDelaware Gazette

Debate on Critical Race Theory is about future of country

While crisscrossing the state in my campaign for U.S. Senate, I hear from Ohioans in all corners about the issues they care about. Lately, the issue of Critical Race Theory is front and center as concerned parents are worried about the curriculum that schools are teaching children. These concerns became...
San Diego, CAKPBS

How Critical Race Theory Became A Partisan Issue

Critical race theory (CRT) is a decades-old academic concept whose core idea is that racism is a social construct, not just a consequence of individual prejudice. Many scholars say education in CRT is pivotal to ending systemic racism. It's also at the center of a partisan culture war surrounding what children are taught in school about racism, history and the contemporary impacts on American institutions.
ScienceOrlando Sentinel

Banning critical race theory is all political | Letters

Thank you for the powerful, insightful editorial June 9 (”It’s Florida’s politicians, not teachers, who are trying to indoctrinate schoolchildren”). During my time as a middle school teacher and college professor, I encountered too many politicians trying to make a name for themselves by claiming that they could save America by outlawing such things as whole language, modern math, cooperative group projects, the reading of Judy Blume books, and the list goes on. Unfortunately, officials like education commissioner Richard Corcoran and Gov. Ron DeSantis use their “bully pulpit” for advancing their own political agendas — all their hype about critical race theory is just that.