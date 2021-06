The Lamborghini Urus is the Italian supercar maker's first super SUV. It is one of the fastest SUVs in the world, and all things sharp and sporty. It's also extremely popular and the uber-rich can't seem to have enough of it. And of course, everyone likes to personalise their Urus to make sure it stands out. But when is personalising your car taking it too far? Well, celebrity Kim Kardashian may have given us an answer to that with her new Lamborghini Urus covered in faux fur. Should we call it the 'Furus'? Tell us what you think about that.