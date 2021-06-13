Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ewan McGregor Says Acting Opposite Stormtroopers on ‘Obi-Wan’ Turned Him Back Into a Kid

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ewan McGregor has made three Star Wars movies — but until now, he’d never shot a scene with a Stormtrooper. That shocking fact was revealed in a new interview McGregor did with Pedro Pascal, the star of The Mandalorian, about the differences between making Star Wars in 2021 versus in the late ’90s and early 2000s when McGregor appeared in the Prequel Trilogy. Surprisingly, the effects are more practical now than they were in most of the prequels, when George Lucas became enamored with digital technology and shot almost all of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith on blue and green screens.

943litefm.com
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Lucas
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Pedro Pascal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Star Wars Trilogy#Stormtrooper#Obi Wan#Empire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesLebanon Democrat

Liam Neeson won't be appearing in Obi-Wan

Liam Neeson "hasn't been approached" to appear in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'. The 69-year-old actor portrayed Jedi master Quin-Gon Jinn in 'Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace' - and though his character was killed off at the end of the movie, he's been the subject of speculation he'll be returning to the franchise in the upcoming Disney+ series, which sees Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the titular character and Hayden Christensen back as Darth Vader.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Pedro Pascal and Ewan McGregor Share Notes on Acting With Yoda and Grogu in ‘Star Wars’

When Pedro Pascal and Ewan McGregor sat down for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, they had a lot to discuss. But one unique thing the two of them share is they have both acted with Yoda — or at least, members of Yoda’s species. McGregor was scene partners with the original Yoda when he played Obi-Wan Kenobi in George Lucas’ “Star Wars” prequels, and Pascal shared the screen for two seasons with Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda) on “The Mandalorian.”
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

The Mandalorian season 3: Pedro Pascal accidentally excites Star Wars fan with mysterious update

Pedro Pascal has provided an update on The Mandalorian without really meaning to.The actor was appearing on Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series with Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor when he sent fan excitement into overdrive with a mysterious comment about the show’s future.In December, The Mandalorian’s second season drew to a close with a preview for a new Star Wars spinoff series called The Book of Boba Fett. It will be released in December – the month usually reserved for The Mandalorian.This led many viewers to wonder whether The Mandalorian would be returning for a third season and, if...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Ewan McGregor Reveals Return Of Classic Star Wars Characters

Ewan McGregor, renowned actor remembered for playing Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars, he will again wield the lightsaber in the series dedicated to the character himself soon on Disney +. The production, with a cast known almost entirely, has chatted with Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) on the program Actor son Actors (via Variety) and has confirmed the return of some characters much loved by Star Wars fans.
Moviesepicstream.com

Ewan McGregor Says The Mandalorian Brought Him Back to Star Wars

There is little doubt that fans are still celebrating Ewan McGregor's return as Obi-Wan Kenobi. But what convinced the prequel trilogy actor to return in the upcoming Disney+ series? Interestingly, he was so impressed with the first season of The Mandalorian because of the way it brought him back to the Star Wars Universe.
Moviesgruntstuff.com

Liam Neeson says he has not been asked to return for Obi-Wan

The actor Liam Neeson He went the opposite night time to Jimmy Kimmel’s program to promote his new film “The Ice Highway”, commented on anecdotes from the movie and others, however clearly, the dialog ended up coming collectively till star wars world. Neeson was accountable for giving life to Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Grasp.
MoviesDen of Geek

How the Star Wars Obi-Wan Series Made Ewan McGregor Feel Like a Kid Again

Upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to serve as the live-action bridge between the franchise’s 1999-2005 trilogy of prequel films and the Disney-delivered modern era. Yet, for star Ewan McGregor, who reprises his legacy role from those films, a surreal confluence has been created over the presence of a certain monochromatic army: Stormtroopers. Indeed, while he’s spent his share of screen time with Clone Troopers, there’s something about being around the Empire’s armored legion that has McGregor feeling childlike.
Moviesepicstream.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi Set Photos Reveal First Look at Ewan McGregor in Costume

We have known that Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently in production but there haven't been any Ewan McGregor sightings on the set so far. Luckily, the Birds of Prey star has finally been spotted right before filming and we now have our first look at the Star Wars actor wearing his new Jedi robes.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Ewan McGregor says going sober has given him ‘joy and happiness and peace’

Ewan McGregor has reflected on being addicted to alcohol and his 21 years of sobriety.The actor is currently appearing in a Netflix series as American fashion designer Halston, who struggled with addiction. McGregor himself has been sober for more than two decades after being addicted to alcohol.McGregor previously played a heroin addict in the 1996 filmTrainspotting, and in a new interview with Pedro Pascal in Variety, he said: “I didn’t realise I would end up with addiction problems myself then. I became sober in 2000. So now, when I’m looking at characters who are addicts, I look at it...
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

The Mandalorian Season 3 Not Filming Yet; Obi-Wan Firsts Coming & More

With Disney+ taking the "Star Wars" franchise in some bold and daring directions over the next few years, two names that will be playing major roles in it are The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal and Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor. So it's only fitting that the two sat down for a (virtual) chat as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series- and it's only fitting that we go through the conversation for the choice cuts you would want to know about. McGregor had just come from the set of filming the "Star Wars" spinoff, mentioning to Pascal that he's been working with so many folks from The Mandalorian (especially director Deborah Chow) and how happy he is to be using the new technology to film. Here's a look at some more highlights…
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Liam Neeson Not Approached For Qui-Gon Jinn Return

With production currently underway on Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Ewan McGregor– starring "Star Wars" spinoff series Obi-Wan Kenobi, fans have already started speculating over which familiar faces might make an appearance (especially when Hayden Christensen was confirmed to be joining the series). Well, it sounds like there's one name they can cross off their list for any kind of spectral guest appearances any time soon: Liam Neeson aka Obi-Wan's Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn. Checking in with Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night talk show to promote his film The Ice Road, Neeson was asked if he would be making a return visit to the "Star Wars" universe- either in "dead Jedi ghost" format or in flashback. Doesn't sound like either is in the cards.
Moviesstarwarsnewsnet.com

Ewan McGregor and Pedro Pascal Talk Stormtroopers, Jawas, Filming, and Their Experiences Being in ‘Star Wars’

The new season of Variety’s Actors on Actors is being released this week, and one of the episodes features the two leads of two different Star Wars series talking to each other. Indeed, Pedro Pascal, representing The Mandalorian, and Ewan McGregor, representing his latest series Halston, had a 30-minute recorded conversation where they talked about their careers, and especially their Star Wars projects.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is how Ewan McGregor looks in his new series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

There are a lot of series from Star Wars that they will come to Disney Plus and many are currently in production in addition to “Obi-Wan Kenobi” with Ewan McGregor, about which we have revealed several details in The Truth News. The series of prequels from Rogue One, Andor, is...
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Obi-Wan Series Responsible for Beloved Star Wars Show Getting Pushed Back to Late 2022

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. There's no doubt that Lucasfilm currently has a lot on its plate and thanks to the success of the production company's first Disney+ venture The Mandalorian, the Star Wars franchise is now in the midst of a massive expansion that officially kicks off with The Book of Boba Fett which reportedly wrapped up filming just recently. Just as the show finished its production, another anticipated project is currently in the works as filming for the standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi show is underway.
Moviesseattlepi.com

Ewan McGregor to Tackle 'Everest' for Director Doug Liman

Having recently tackled the world of haute couture in “Halston,” Ewan McGregor is going to break out his climbing gear to scale the heights in “Everest.”. The high-altitude adventure comes courtesy of Doug Liman, the exacting action auteur behind “The Bourne Identity” and “Edge of Tomorrow,” and will star McGregor as George Mallory, an English mountaineer who took part in the first three British expeditions to Mount Everest. This is, of course, not to be confused with 2015’s “Everest,” a re-telling of the 1996 Mount Everest disaster, when eight climbers caught in a blizzard died while attempting to descend from the summit.