Ewan McGregor Says Acting Opposite Stormtroopers on ‘Obi-Wan’ Turned Him Back Into a Kid
Ewan McGregor has made three Star Wars movies — but until now, he'd never shot a scene with a Stormtrooper. That shocking fact was revealed in a new interview McGregor did with Pedro Pascal, the star of The Mandalorian, about the differences between making Star Wars in 2021 versus in the late '90s and early 2000s when McGregor appeared in the Prequel Trilogy. Surprisingly, the effects are more practical now than they were in most of the prequels, when George Lucas became enamored with digital technology and shot almost all of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith on blue and green screens.