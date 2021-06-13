Ewan McGregor Says Acting Opposite Stormtroopers on ‘Obi-Wan’ Turned Him Back Into a Kid

With Disney+ taking the "Star Wars" franchise in some bold and daring directions over the next few years, two names that will be playing major roles in it are The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal and Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor. So it's only fitting that the two sat down for a (virtual) chat as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series- and it's only fitting that we go through the conversation for the choice cuts you would want to know about. McGregor had just come from the set of filming the "Star Wars" spinoff, mentioning to Pascal that he's been working with so many folks from The Mandalorian (especially director Deborah Chow) and how happy he is to be using the new technology to film. Here's a look at some more highlights…