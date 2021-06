Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cleansing is arguably the most important step in any skincare routine. Toners, serums and moisturizers are all fabulous, but if you’re layering them onto unclean skin, they’re just going to help seal that dirt in. Cleansing the day (or night) away is so important for both a glowing complexion and for setting the stage for flawless makeup!