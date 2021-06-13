Cancel
Enid, OK

Plainsmen improve to 3-0 at Enid Festival

By Tarik Masri
Posted by 
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 10 days ago

The Enid Plainsmen capped off day two at the Enid Festival with a 5-4 win over 3 Rivers and a 10-0 win over Blackwell on Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.

After falling down 2-0 in the third, Enid battled back with three runs in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead. Garrett Shull tied the game on an RBI-single to center field, and after stealing second and third, took advantage of a wild pitch to put Enid up 3-2.

Plainsmen head coach Brad Gore said it’s a big win for his team.

“They have a lot of older kids, they have some kids that played junior college ball last year,” Gore said. “That was a good win for us, our kids played hard and just did the little things right to win the game.”

Junior Dallas Goodpasture started the game and threw five complete innings before being replaced by junior Ashton Peterson in the sixth and seventh innings. Goodpasture allowed three hits and three earned runs while striking out four batters and walking three.

Peterson allowed three hits and one run, and walked three batters and struck out one.

“I thought both guys threw the ball really well,” Gore said.

Shull was one-of-three from the plate with an RBI. Brock Slater had two hits in three tries, and Aydan Voitik scored another run with a sacrifice bunt in the third inning that got the scoring started for the Plainsmen.

“We got some timely hits, Brock Slater ... he got a big hit for us and then Garrett Shull drove in a couple with a base hit. Voitik lays down a good bunt to score us a run so it was good.”

Gore also said he liked the game his sophomore pitcher had against Blackwell.

“I thought Karter Simon threw the ball really well, he threw a lot of strikes and we played good defense behind him,” he said. “It was just one of those things where we just did what we had to do.”

MAJORS 10, OKLAHOMA TRAVELERS 0

The Enid Majors improved to 2-0 at the festival with a 10-0 run-rule win over the Oklahoma Travelers on Saturday in four innings.

The Majors drove in six runs in the bottom of the fourth to finish the game. Cayden Brumbaugh of Edmond Santa Fe scored a two-run triple, Ian Daugherty hit a double that scored Brumbaugh and Ty Hammack scored Daugherty on a triple in consecutive at-bats.

Will Edmunson stepped up next and hit a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Hammack to close the game. Edmunson drove in three runs on Saturday with one hit. Brumbaugh was two-for-two at the plate with two RBI.

Brody Brooks of Tuttle started the game and pitched all four innings. He allowed three hits, no runs and struck out three batters while walking two.

The team was able to capitalize on five errors by the Oklahoma Travelers. Enid’s Jake McCool was one-for-one on the day with an RBI-double to score the team’s first run of the game.

The Majors have a double header on Sunday, starting with a matchup with the Woodward Travelers at 5 p.m., followed by a game against Blackwell at 7:30 p.m.

Enid, OK
