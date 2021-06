After an impressive career at Owensboro High School, Krystell Pappas will continue her volleyball career and study physical therapy at Utica College in New York. “It feels amazing to finally be committed, it feels like a lot of weight lifted off your shoulders from all the hard work put in on the court and in the process of recruitment,” Pappas said. “This is something I have worked for since I started playing in 5th grade and knew I wanted to take this sport as far as I could. I guess you could say it really is a dream come true.”