Everton do not expect to appoint their next manager before next week and it has emerged that Rafael Benitez is merely one of eight candidates in contention for the role. Benitez appears to be the frontrunner to succeed Carlo Ancelotti in the Goodison Park hotseat after the Italian left for Real Madrid. It would be an opinion-splitting appointment among the Everton fanbase, given Benitez’s history with Merseyside rivals Liverpool.