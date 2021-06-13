Cancel
Detroit, MI

Duggan complicates fixing no-fault insurance flaw

By Jackie Rivera
thedailyinsurancenews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Mayor Mike Duggan is tarnishing the already filthy waters of Michigan’s 2019 auto insurance reform bill by calling for an amendment that is not realistic. As advocates of catastrophically injured motorists visited the Capitol last week to protest the 2019 law’s pricing measures, the can hinder their access to care, Duggan attempted to revive the theme of the ban on geographic-based auto insurance rates, which critics have cited as a form of redlining.

thedailyinsurancenews.com
