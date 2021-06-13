Duggan complicates fixing no-fault insurance flaw

In a fix again. Thats everyone on a fixed income, as our H2O rates are to be raised again – plus a surcharge (a rate increase by another name). Please, Escanaba City Council, do a survey of seniors who live here. Tap into the surplus Michigan has just announced; “State tax revenues $3.5B higher than past estimates” (Lansing – (AP) in May 22 and 23rd Daily Press. Please avail yourself of the huge amount of Fed infrastructure dollars (in the trillions) that’s available. Find a category! Taxation in the form of continuous rate increases without representation cripples people’s ability to pay their bills and stay in their homes. People already gouged by gas hikes (no vote) food costs (no votes) building supplies (no votes) etc… I vote no. No more utility hikes until the above avenues are explored and seniors see COLA increases that keep their heads above water (rather that being reabsorbed by Medicare hikes. Represent us. Be aggressive about our Michigan surplus and getting infrastructure monies. Report success. Represent us.