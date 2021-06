Altcoins are having a hard time recovering, with the majority of them deep in the red zone. One of the worst-hit tokens is dogecoin, which has lost 22% in the past 24 hours. In the past month, DOGE has lost nearly half of its value. However, those who invested at the beginning of the year are still in profit since the token’s current price is almost 7,000% higher than what the coin was trading at the beginning of the year.