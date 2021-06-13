Nate Diaz reacts following loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263: “In a real fight in a real world, that fight’s a wrap. He was sleepwalking!”
Nate Diaz returned to the Octagon for the first time in over a year and a half this evening at UFC 263 for a welterweight bout with Leon Edwards. Diaz (20-13 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in November of 2019. Prior to that setback, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ had earned a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis.www.bjpenn.com