Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Nate Diaz reacts following loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263: “In a real fight in a real world, that fight’s a wrap. He was sleepwalking!”

By Christopher Taylor
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nate Diaz returned to the Octagon for the first time in over a year and a half this evening at UFC 263 for a welterweight bout with Leon Edwards. Diaz (20-13 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in November of 2019. Prior to that setback, ‘The Stockton Slugger’ had earned a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis.

www.bjpenn.com
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Cerrone
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Rafael Dos Anjos
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Belal Muhammad
Person
Anthony Pettis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleepwalking#Combat#Tko#The Stockton Slugger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCSporting News

UFC 263: Nate Diaz lights up Twitter by rocking Leon Edwards late

Nate Diaz got one chance to steal a win Saturday night. After being battered and bloodied by Leon Edwards for four rounds, Diaz landed a clean right-left combo late in the fifth and sent Edwards staggering backward. At that point, the prudent thing would have been to press forward, throw...
UFCSherdog

Nate Diaz Explains Why UFC 263 Was Ideal Time to Fight Again

The last time the MMA world saw Nate Diaz, he was vying for the “BMF” belt against Jorge Masvidal at Madison Square Garden in November 2019. Diaz hasn’t competed since then, but he will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon against Leon Edwards in a five-round, non-title bout at UFC 263. The card will take place at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. in front of a capacity crowd.
UFCtonyspicks.com

UFC 262 Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz 6/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz are all set to enter the ring at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona for an epic welterweight battle. The odds and predictions have been flourishing online as these top contenders look forward to creating history. Leon Edwards is holding an 18-3-0 record after his success against Rafael Dos Anjos by unanimous decision. His recent fight was a no-contest back in April and his fighting record is now improved to nine victories by decision. Edwards won six by knockout and three by submission.
UFCPosted by
Forbes

UFC 263 Full Fight Video: Watch Nate Diaz Defeat Anthony Pettis

Nate Diaz had not fought for nearly three years when he stepped into the octagon to meet former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in a welterweight matchup. The scrap served as the co-main event of UFC 241. Pettis had fought seven times since Diaz’s most recent bout. The ex-champ was 4-3 in those contests.
UFCmmanews.com

Dana White: Nate Diaz In UFC Title Contention If He Beats Leon Edwards

UFC President Dana White says Nate Diaz can close in on UFC title contention with a win over Leon Edwards. This Saturday night (June 12), UFC 263 will emanate from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. In the main event, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya will put his gold on the line against Marvin Vettori in a rematch. The co-main event will see a UFC flyweight title rematch between champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 263 results: Leon Edwards survives late scare to earn decision over Nate Diaz

We got a extra-rare non-title and non-main event five-rounder on the UFC 263 main card when the promotions’ #3 ranked welterweight, Leon Edwards, took a unanimous decision over the ever-popular Nate Diaz. The first-four frames were all Edwards as he was landing crippling leg kicks and getting the takedowns — but Diaz would have his moment in the fifth round. Edwards was rocked late in the fight by a Stockton slap to left cross, but he managed to hang on, make it out of the round, and pick up the victory. This makes 10 fights in a row without rating defeat for Leon, and if he doesn’t get a title shot soon, then he just might become the Tony Ferguson of 170-pounds.
UFCeastlothiancourier.com

Leon Edwards insists he will not take Nate Diaz lightly

British welterweight Leon Edwards will not be distracted by his favourite tag when he takes on UFC veteran Nate Diaz this weekend. The 29-year-old will do battle with Conor McGregor’s old rival on Saturday looking to stay in the mix for a world title shot after his last bout in March was deemed a no-contest following an accidental eye poke on Belal Muhammad.
UFCPosted by
MiddleEasy

Leon Edwards Reveals Advice Nate Diaz Gave Him After UFC 263 Win

Things got heated during their fight, but Nate Diaz provided some valuable advice for Leon Edwards soon after. Edwards enjoyed a unanimous decision win over Diaz in their five-round welterweight contest at UFC 263 this past weekend. That was despite Diaz wobbling Edwards in the final minute of the fight but failing to capitalize.
UFCchatsports.com

Nate Diaz on Leon Edwards: ‘He’s got an impressive little record’ going on ‘so let’s take that s—t’

With a handful of other potential opponents to face, Nate Diaz has revealed why he chose to fight top welterweight contender Leon Edwards at UFC 263 this weekend. Diaz (20-12) will return to the Octagon for the first time in over 18-months to face Edwards. The fan favorite last fought at UFC 244 in November 2019, when he lost out on the symbolic ‘BMF’ title to Jorge Masvidal.
UFCmmaindia.com

Leon Edwards vows to knock Nate Diaz out cold at UFC 263

UFC Welterweight contender Leon Edwards has predicted that he is planning to knock Nate Diaz ‘Out Cold’ in their fight at UFC 263. At UFC 263, Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards are set to make history as they will fighting in the first-ever non-main even non-title five-rounder fight. Edwards was expected to face Nate Diaz on May 15, 2021, in the co-headliner of UFC 262. However, the bout was moved to UFC 263 due to a minor injury sustained by Diaz. Leon faced Belal Muhammad as a replacement opponent for Chimaev. During the beginning of the second round, Edwards accidentally poked Muhammad in the eye rendering him unable to continue. The fight was declared a no-contest, snapping his 8-fight win streak.
UFCbleedingcool.com

UFC 263 Preview: The Return Of Nate Diaz & 2 Title Fights Tonight

UFC 263 takes place tonight, live from the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Two title fights headline the card, as Middleweight champ Israel Adesanya returns to the 185 division to defend the crown against Marvin Vettori. In the co-main event, Delveson Figueiredo puts his Flyweight title on the line in a re-match with Brandon Moreno. The third headlining fight will feature the return of Nate Diaz, as he takes on Leon Edwards. That fight will be the first non-main or non-title fight scheduled for five rounds in UFC history. You can see the hype video for UFC 263 down below.
UFCUSA Today

Nate Diaz says 'the realness' is why he's developed such a cult following in the UFC

It’s undeniable that Nate Diaz is one of the biggest names in combat sports today. The former UFC title challenger has developed a strong fan base throughout his years competing in MMA. Diaz remains a popular name despite his inactivity, fighting just four times in the last five years. The 36-year-old returns to the cage this Saturday on the UFC 263 main card in Glendale, Ariz. And despite having title fights in the main and co-main events, Diaz’s five-round clash with Leon Edwards just might be the most anticipated bout.
UFCblackchronicle.com

UFC 263 – Who’s next for Israel Adesanya, Brandon Moreno, Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz?

GLENDALE, AZ — One dominant champion retained his belt. Another lost it in an unexpected blowout. It was another fun night in MMA, as UFC 263 delivered plenty of storylines. Israel Adesanya looked terrific in his third title defense, a unanimous decision against Marvin Vettori. In the co-main, a potential new star was born in Brandon Moreno, who submitted Deiveson Figueiredo in the third round.
UFCthestatszone.com

MMA Preview – Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz at UFC 263

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When is UFC 263? Sunday 13th June, 2021 - 01:00 start (UK) Where is UFC 263? Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona (US) Where can I...