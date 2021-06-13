Bethenny Frankel Misses One Aspect of the ‘Housewives’ Despite Leaving ‘RHONY’ Twice. The Real Housewives of New York City’s Bethenny Frankel was the first OG. Because of her outspoken demeanor, the Skinnygirl founder quickly became a fan favorite. Frankel capitalized on her newfound celebrity by pushing her company and then landing her own show. She would return later to grasp an apple for a second time before leaving. Despite exiting the Bravo franchise twice, Frankel recently confessed that she misses a certain component of being on the show.