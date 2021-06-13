From Edge Hill to Oak Hill—Homes for Sale for About $500,000

Take a look at three homes around Rhode Island that price for about $500,000. The team at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International has selected a range of properties. 44 Fowler, in the Oak Hill neighborhood of Pawtucket, just north of the East Side, is a single-level mid-century home built in 1956. The property is in pristine condition inside and out with no amenity overlooked. The main level offers 4 bedrooms, including a primary suite, 2.5 baths and 2,000 sqft of living space. This level includes a bonus room perfect for an office, home gym or spacious mudroom with sliders to a private patio perfect for entertaining. The newly remodeled stainless and granite kitchen with island overlooks both the living and dining room. The integral 2-car garage walks right into the modernly finished basement, which could be used as a full in-law apartment, kid-zone or media space. This lower level adds another 800 sqft to the home and has its own full bath and laundry, plus lots of dry storage. New roof, fresh exterior paint and central AC--all on a 6200 sqft that is across the street from a park with tennis courts. Many options for the sophisticated buyer looking for a turnkey property in an amazing location.