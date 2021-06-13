Cancel
Reds continue to struggle on Rockies roads with 10-3 victories

Cover picture for the articleJoey Votto on Saturday as host Cincinnati Reds used timely blows and defenses to win the Colorado Rockies road misery 10-3 the day after helping the team make an aggressive history. I spent my Saturday. The third bot’s two-run single wiped out the 3-2 deficit, keeping the Reds 4-3 and...

Reds hit 5 homers, extend Rockies' road woes with 11-5 win

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Reds hit five homers over the first five innings, including a three-run blast by Joey Votto, and Cincinnati extended the Colorado Rockies’ road woes with an 11-5 win on Friday night. Nick Castellanos, Scott Heineman, Kyle Farmer and Tyler Stephenson also went deep against Kyle Freeland, who set a career high for home runs allowed in a game. The Reds fell one short of matching their single-game season high for homers. The Rockies fell to 5-25 away from Coors Field and have lost every road series this season. Cincinnati gave Tyler Mahle a 9-0 lead before he faltered in the sixth, but he still got the win.
Miley, Votto propel Reds past slumping Rockies 10-3

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Wade Miley delivered on the mound and at the plate, Joey Votto had a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the slumping Colorado Rockies 10-3 Saturday. Tyler Naquin had three hits and Miley was one of four Reds with two, including...
Marlins look to continue to take advantage of Rockies’ poor road record

With the Miami Marlins' 6-2 win over the Colorado Rockies in last night's series opener, the Rockies' road record worsened to 4-23 on the season. The Marlins are small -115 moneyline home favorites tonight, per BettingPros consensus odds. These odds may seem short given how poorly Colorado has played on the road this season, but oddsmakers do not seem all that confident in Miami rookie Braxton Garrett, who is expected to make his third Major League appearance tonight. Colorado counters with Austin Gomber (4-5, 4.12 ERA), who has pitched to a 1.53 ERA in his last five starts. The Rockies can blame a poor offense for their road struggles, as they have been shut out ten times in 26 road games. They have averaged just 2.4 runs per game on the road, and have a -72 run differential in their road contests. Miami is 15-5 in their last 20 home games against Colorado.
Rockies hang on to beat Marlins, 4-3, to give Bud Black his 300th victory as Colorado’s manager

Examine the expressions on Bud Black’s face in the dugout this year, and it’s clear that the Rockies’ struggles have been draining on their manager. But Wednesday in Miami brought the skipper a ray of sunshine in a lost season. Colorado’s 4-3 victory over the Marlins at LoanDepot Park gave Black his 300th victory with Colorado in his fifth season as the team’s manager.
Rockies 4, Marlins 3: Rockies bullpen holds on for fifth road win

The Rockies won on the road. Yes, you read the score correctly, the Rockies won on the road for just the fifth time this season. They’re now 5-23 on the road, which is still bad but it’s obviously better than 4-24. Gomber stays hot. Coming into tonight, Austin Gomber was...
Rockies hope to fix road woes in series at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds will look to get back on track during their six-game homestand, while the visiting Colorado Rockies are still searching for their first road series win of the season as the two teams meet in a three-game weekend series. The opener will mark the second game back for...
Reds hope for a continued power surge in today's game against the Rockies

The Cincinnati Reds had five different batters hit home runs in the first five innings of yesterday's 11-5 win over the Colorado Rockies. They hope for continued offensive success in the second game of their series this afternoon. Betting Impact:. The Reds are -130 moneyline favorites and the over/under is...
Miley, bot pushes Reds beyond slump rocky 10-3

Wade Miley was delivered on mounds and plates. Joey Votto released a two-run single with Go Ahead in the third inning, and Cincinnati Reds defeated the sluggish Colorado Rockies 10-3 on Saturday. The major hit .362 and the National League took part in a game with a slugging percentage of .638. Bot and Eugenio Suarez have each added two hits to the Reds, who have won nine out of twelve games since falling below .500 in the season’s best six games on May 29. They reached .500 at 31-31 for the first time since they were 19 years old. May 16-19. The Rockies lost each road series this season and slipped off Coors Field to 5-26, but at home it was 20-14. Opponents have reached double digits in each of the last three games and have lost four and six of the last eight games. Miley singles twice and drew a lead-off walk in Cincinnati’s two runs and six innings. The left-handed player, who recorded his first no-hitter no-run on May 7, overcame a muddy situation including the temperature of 93 degrees match time, 6 hits and 3 runs, 2 wins, 1 walk, 3 in 7 innings. Made it possible to strike out. Manager David Bell was sent off by referee Marvin Hudson in the fourth inning. Bell appeared to be discussing a foul tip call after Jesse Winker’s swing. Colorado’s right-handed German Marquez tied his career high with 12 hits. He continued with two batters to sixth, and was desolate with nine runs, eight wins, two walks and five strikeouts. In the Rockies, starters Charlie Blackmon, Raimel Tapia and Ryan McMahon were out of the lineup and took advantage of third baseman Suarez’s second base error to put together a two-time, three-run rally and score a simple three. -2 Lead.TRAINER’S ROOMRockies: Manager Bud Black said IF-OF’s Chris Owings will leave on Sunday for a rehab mission with Triple A Albuquerque. Owings is on the injured list for 60 days after undergoing surgery to repair a sprained right thumb. Reds: Suarez returned to the starting lineup after leaving early Friday’s match to treat a hand injury he suffered in a cooking accident at home. UP NEXTRockies: RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-6) starts on Sunday. Cincinnati won the game 7-6, allowing one run in seven innings against Reds at Coors Field on May 16. Reds: RHP Tony Santilan was promoted from Triple A Louisville on Saturday and made his major league debut on Sunday. ..
Reds complete a 3-game sweep in the Rocky Mountains

Eugenio Suárez hit a tiebreaker two-run homer when the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Colorado Rockies 6-2 to complete a three-game weekend series sweep, with rookie Tony Santilan and five rescuers twelve. A human runner was stranded. The victory raised the Reds above .500 on 32-31 for the first time since...
Reds rough up Rockies’ German Marquez, cruise to 10-3 win

The Boston Red Sox had “The Curse of the Bambino.”. The Chicago Cubs had “The Curse of the Billy Goat.”. The Rockies have, what, “The Curse of Dinger?”. Or maybe, when it comes to road games, Murphy’s Law rules: “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.” You can ask right-hander German Marquez about that.
Reds 10, Rockies 3: Another lopsided loss on the road

After obtaining an early 3-2 lead, the Rockies looked pretty lifeless in surrendering eight more runs and losing 10-3 in the second game of this three-game set. Germán Márquez struggled with the command of his breaking ball over the course of the afternoon. It was clear from the first inning that Márquez didn’t have the command he has over his last few starts. The Cincinnati Reds were able to put crooked numbers on the scoreboard in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings. To add insult to injury for Márquez, he was also picked off by Miley after singling in the fifth inning.
Rockies lose again on the road, swept by Reds

CINCINNATI — Eugenio Suárez hit an early two-run homer and the surging Cincinnati Reds climbed back over .500 for the first time since April 21, beating the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Reds have won 10 of their last 13, including three straight over the Rockies. It was...
Miley, relentless offense lead Cincinnati Reds over Colorado Rockies, 10-3

Wade Miley’s seven strong innings were backed by a potent 14-hit Cincinnati Reds offensive onslaught in a 10-3 victory at Great American Ball Park against the visiting Colorado Rockies. Final R H E. Colorado Rockies (25-40) 3 7 1. Cincinnati Reds (31-31) 10 14 1. W: Miley (6-4) L: Marquez...
Reds 10, Rockies 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Wade Miley delivered on the mound and at the plate, Joey Votto had a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning and the Reds beat the slumping Colorado Rockies 10-3. Tyler Naquin had three hits and Miley was one of four Reds with two, including Nick Castellanos, who went into the game leading the majors in hitting at .362 and the National League in slugging percentage at .638.
Rockies 3, Padres 2: Austin Gomber enjoys continued success at home

On a hot summer night at Coors Field, Austin Gomber put on a show for the Colorado Rockies faithful, earning the win against the San Diego Padres to kick off the series and homestand. Gomber continues his dominance. The story tonight was Austin Gomber. He threw eight scoreless innings, had...
Padres swept by Rockies as offseason acquisition Blake Snell continues to struggle

The San Diego Padres’ skid continued on Wednesday afternoon, with a loss against the Colorado Rockies ensuring a series sweep. The Padres, now 2-8 over their last 10 games, haven’t won a series outright since taking two of three from the Houston Astros over Memorial Day weekend. Arguably the most concerning aspect of Wednesday’s loss, as it pertains to the Padres’ championship aspirations, was another lackluster outing from left-handed starter Blake Snell.