The idea of once again hearing the cheers in the crowd is appealing to Jose Pedraza, though not as much as extending his winning streak. Emerging victorious over currently unbeaten Julian Rodriguez (21-0, 14KOs) remains job one for Puerto Rico’s Pedraza (28-3, 15KOs). Their junior welterweight bout will air live on ESPN from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, with the show marking the first boxing event in Nevada to take place without social distancing restrictions since the pandemic.