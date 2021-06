We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In small spaces, you have to get creative — and not just with storage, but with decor, too. Often, the layouts and designs for large spaces just don’t work quite as well for small ones. That’s why YouTuber and DIYer Drew Scott (of Lone Fox) knew he had his work cut out for him in this roughly 10-foot-by-10-foot bedroom redo.