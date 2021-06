Wolfgang Van Halen is making sure his father’s legendary 5150 Studios will never go silent. “Where we’re sitting right now, this is where I’m gonna be recording all the music I will for the rest of my life,” Wolfgang told People. He was speaking from inside the studios his father built in 1983 near his home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. “It’s where my dad, since 1984, has been recording music here. His energy is all throughout this place and I’m excited to continue the legacy of filling this place with music.”