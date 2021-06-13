Cancel
Alabama State

Miss Jefferson County wins Miss Alabama 2021 crown

Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 10 days ago
The five finalists for the title Miss Alabama hold hands just prior to the winning order being announced. From left to right they are Lindsay Fincher, Lauren Bradford, Charity Bowden, Caitlyn McTier and Collins McMurray. Ally Morrison / The Anniston Star

BIRMINGHAM A Saturday night showcase of beauty, poise and talent resulted in fourth runner-up honors for a young woman from Sylacauga as the 2021 Miss Alabama Pageant brought 39 women together to compete for the state title and crown.

Sylacauga native Caitlyn McTier earned that slot, with the Miss Alabama crown itself going to Miss Jefferson County, Lauren Bradford.

Two nights of preliminary competition had taken place on Thursday and Friday prior to Saturday’s finale at The Alabama Theater. After a brief introduction of each of the contestants, the final twelve were selected by judges.

Caitlyn McTier shows off a gold dress in the red carpet competition at the Miss Alabama Pageant in Birmingham Saturday night. Ally Morrison / The Anniston Star

Among the final twelve were McTier, competing as Miss Hoover, and Ibby Dickson, also of Sylacauga, competing as Miss Sylacauga.

During the talent portion of the competition, McTier performed a vocal rendition of “Once Upon A Time,” while Dickson debuted a vocal performance as well, singing “Heart of Stone.''

Ibby Dickson sings “Heart of Stone” in the talent portion of the Miss Alabama Pageant Saturday night in Birmingham. Ally Morrison / The Anniston Star

Tiara Pennington, Miss Alabama 2019-2020, offered a special tribute to her time as title holder as she invited her mother to sing on stage with her. The two sang “It’s A Man’s World” by James Brown. Pennington later performed a vocal rendition of “How Great Thou Art” to honor those who lost family members and loved ones to COVID-19.

After two rounds of on-stage interviews, a talent competition and social impact presentations, judges selected the final five contestants.

McTier, Bradford, Lindsay Fincher, Collins McMurray, and Charity Bowden were selected as the competition’s top five finalists. A short interview segment of the competition led to the moments the contestants had looked forward to all week. Anticipation built as judges deliberated the winner of the 2021 Miss Alabama Competition.

The top five contestants lined up as titles were awarded:

4th Runner-Up was awarded to Caitlyn McTier.

3rd Runner-Up was awarded to Charity Bowden.

2nd Runner-Up was awarded to Collins McMurray.

1st Runner-Up was awarded to Lindsay Fincher.

And tears of joy flowed from Miss Jefferson County, Lauren Bradford, as she was crowned Miss Alabama 2021.

