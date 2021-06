We’re 86 days away from the Carolina Panthers 2021 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 86 on the roster — tight end Colin Thompson. Colin Thompson is somewhat of a journeyman tight end, signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2017. After that he bounced around from the Chicago Bears to the AFL’s Birmingham Iron to the XFL’s Tampa Bay Vipers in the spring of 2020. He even spent some of that time working as a host on 97.3 ESPN radio and a sideline reporter for Temple Owls football games.