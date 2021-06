Confidence is everything in fighting. It’s a sports “truth” repeated perhaps to the point of cliche, but it’s one seen in many different forms each week throughout UFC competition. Some unheralded veteran on the undercard will string together three or four wins, and suddenly he performs like a new man, ready for the Top 10. It’s not that he’s completely changed his skill set or preparation, but positive results breeds confidence, which can rapidly grow into a self-feeding cycle.