RJ Bell and the Straight Outta Vegas crew explain why the Clippers can still be viewed favorably for the series against the Jazz despite their Game 1 loss. RJ breaks down how the odds for the series reflect the belief in Vegas that the Clippers are the better team, despite being the lower seed. RJ points to the Clippers' performance in the second half as a positive for Los Angeles, showing how they overcame fatigue and other typical factors to outscore the Jazz in the second half.