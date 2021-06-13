Cancel
Beverly Hills, CA

‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Finally Breaks Silence On Why She Unfollowed Bethenny Frankel on Instagram

By Armando Tinoco
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 10 days ago
Kyle Richards is the last OG of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality TV personality is a fan favorite and over the years has shared many aspects of her life. One connection that she had within the Bravo universe was a friendship with Bethenny Frankel. The latter was one of the stars of The Real Housewives of New York City and her friendship with Richards dates to before they became housewives. However, fans noticed they don’t follow each other on Instagram and now Richards is revealing why.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen.

