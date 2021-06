JACKSON, TN (WNBJ)- Flag day is coming up on Monday but Jackson is kicking off the holiday early with a celebration tomorrow morning. Tomorrow (Saturday 6/12) at 10 am in triangle park off of airways in downtown Jackson, the Daughters of the American Revolution will be dedicating a field of flags. The field of flags in Jackson honors the patriots of the American revolution. This is the only field of flags dedicated to those that fought in and supported the war. Each flag has a name of a patriot under it, some of them are from Madison county.