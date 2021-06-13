Alexa, make me happy

The Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids is the perfect smart display for young ones. Featuring a small 5.5-inch screen, it's perfect for the night table or work desk. Kids can use it as they would any other Alexa-enabled device, asking questions, setting timers, playing music, and more. But because of the addition of a screen, unlike with the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition, they can also do things like watch videos, play games, and read books. The Echo Show 5 Kids can really come in handy for little ones, but naturally, parents are concerned about ensuring that their kids don't get too much screen time and can only access age-appropriate content. This is easily accomplished through the Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids' robust parental controls, which are enabled by default in the kid-friendly device.