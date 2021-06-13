Cancel
Alexa, make me happy

By Chad Engelland
Dallas News
Cover picture for the articleThe packaging of the Amazon Echo boasts that Alexa is happy to help. Happy to help us in what way? What is it Alexa can help us achieve?. She can help us become the people we are becoming. For our waking lives more and more resemble a never-ending all-you-can-eat buffet. Consumables include movies, books, music, stuff — with Amazon Prime, Spotify Premium, Netflix and YouTube among others treating us to an unending smorgasbord of consumption. There’s content, lots of it, and free with a paid subscription, making it hard not to binge-watch, which is but the latest form of our binge-buying and binge-consuming.

