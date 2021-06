Pujols went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run in a 12-1 win over the Rangers on Friday. After replacing Max Muncy in the second inning, Pujols went yard in the fourth for No. 4 of the Dodgers' five home runs in the game, and he later singled and scored in the fifth. A return to the National League appears to have reinvigorated the future Hall of Famer as he's raised his slash line from .198/.250/.372 to .225/.276/.451 in 19 games with the Dodgers.