Trade rumors are a big part of the game of baseball. If you’re a player, they can also be a very unsettling part of the game at times. Perhaps you’re one of the guys that is well known to your team’s fan base. If this is the case, rumors are going to surround you no matter what type of season you’re having. On the flip-side, if you’re a player who is struggling in such a way that your team may decide that a change of scenery is in order, then rumors will fly in that case as well. One guy that has been the subject of a lot of trade talk is Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo. He has been thought to be on the trading block all season. Let’s take a look at some of the Joey Gallo trade rumors.