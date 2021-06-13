Cancel
Astros' Luis Garcia: Struggles in loss

 10 days ago

Garcia (5-4) allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out four across 4.1 innings, taking the loss to the Twins on Saturday. Garcia surrendered a two-run home run to Jorge Polanco as a part of a three-run fifth inning. His five-start winning streak came to an end Saturday after he failed to make it through the fifth inning. The 24-year-old still has a strong 2.98 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP with 72 strikeouts in 63.1 innings. He will look to get back on track in his next start, which will likely come next weekend against the White Sox.

Jorge Polanco
Astros
Chicago White Sox
Baseball
Sports
MLB

MLB Reporter Comes Out Hot Exposing Many of Cheating Like the Astros

MLB reporter Ryan Spaeder came out yesterday and released all the MLB cheating that he knows and has verified with other players around baseball. It’s really important to know that while these are entertaining to think about and ponder, these are just allegations. There is no definite proof or evidence, only word of mouth coming from rumors around baseball.
MLB

The Luis Garcia Problem

We’re almost 60 games into the 2021 season, and there remains some residual murkiness about the Astros’ starting rotation going forward. In this case, it isn’t necessarily a lack of depth with the staff when healthy. No, it is a question of who specifically will lose their job when the staff regains all of its members. Once Lance McCullers Jr. makes his return from the IL in the nearish future, the rotation will probably look something like this one.
MLB

Nathan Eovaldi struggles as Red Sox lose another series to Astros

It hasn’t been an easy task for any opposing team this season, but the Astros have found a way. They’ve found the Red Sox’ number. In six meetings with the Astros since last week, first in Houston and now in Boston, the Red Sox have struggled to put it all together against the team that sits just below them in the wild-card standings. On Wednesday night, the theme continued. The Red Sox collected just four hits, while the Astros ran all over them with 17, in an 8-3 loss at Fenway Park.
Soccer

Welcome Coach Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia will enter his first year as the men's soccer head coach at Los Angeles Mission College. He was on the CSUN men's soccer staff from 2013-2017 handling travel, recruiting, academics, and other administrative duties. During his time at CSUN, the team made conference playoffs 4 times, qualified for NCAA playoffs twice, and won 1 Big West Conference title.
MLB

Astros' Kyle Tucker: Delivers three RBI in loss

Tucker went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Thursday's 12-8 loss to Boston. Tucker delivered all three baserunners with a two-out double in the fifth inning, which extended his hitting streak to five games. He's 8-for-22 with four doubles and five RBI during the streak. He's been on a tear since early May, batting .348 (39-for-112) with 24 RBI over 28 games. Tucker ranks second on the team with 40 RBI this season.
MLB

Astros starting Robel Garcia at shortstop on Saturday night

Houston Astros infielder Robel Garcia is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Garcia will handle shortstop responsibilities after Carlos Correa was rested on Saturday night. In a matchup against right-hander Jose Berrios, our models project Garcia to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MLB

Luis Garcia, Astros have rough night against Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — The unraveling started with a strikeout, a sign of hope that a shaky starter could settle in. Luis Garcia spun a curveball that Nick Gordon could not resist. Minnesota’s speedy center fielder swung through the third strike to start the fifth. Martín Maldonado lowered his mitt, separated his...
MLB

Surging Astros shut down struggling White Sox

Robel Garcia delivered a bases-clearing double while Framber Valdez recorded his fourth consecutive winning decision as the Houston Astros clinched their four-game series against the visiting Chicago White Sox with a 7-3 victory on Saturday. The Astros have won 15 of 19 games and will pursue a sweep of their...
MLB

Astros' Garcia looks to get back in the win column against the White Sox

Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcis had a five-start winning streak snapped in his last start, and he looks to get back into the win column in the second game of their series against the Chicago White Sox. Betting Impact:. The White Sox are -111 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros...
MLB

Astros' Robel Garcia: Enters for injured Bregman

Garcia entered Wednesday's game for injured third baseman Alex Bregman (quadriceps) and went 0-for-4 in an 8-4 win over the Rangers. Houston manager Dusty Baker told Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle that it looks like Bregman could be out "for a while," but then quickly added the severity of the injury is not yet known. Pending an evaluation of Bregman on Thursday, Garcia could be in line for consistent at-bats. First baseman Yuli Gurriel could also fill in at third.
MLB
Daily Herald

Astros make things tough on Cease, Sox in 10-2 loss

Before facing the Astros in Houston on Thursday night, Dylan Cease's last two starts were against the Detroit Tigers. The White Sox's right-hander fared quite well, winning both games while allowing 2 earned runs over 12 innings and striking out 17. The Astros are not the Tigers, and they pounded...
MLB

Luis Garcia back to Nationals' bench Sunday

The Washington Nationals did not list Luis Garcia as a starter for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Garcia will hit the bench with Josh Harrison returning to the lineup at second base and batting sixth. Garcia is projected for 92 more plate appearances this season, with 2 home...
MLB

Nationals' Luis Garcia: Takes seat Friday

Garcia is out of the lineup Friday against the Mets. The 21-year-old was expected to start against right-handed pitching with Starlin Castro (personal) on the restricted list, but lefty Joey Lucchesi is starting for New York. Castro was actually reinstated to the active roster Friday, though he'll sit for a day before rejoining the lineup while Jordy Mercer starts at third base. According to Maria Torres of The Athletic, a return trip to the minors wouldn't be surprising for Garcia since Washington is back up to full strength in the infield. The Nationals also likely will need outfield depth with Andrew Stevenson (oblique) sidelined.
MLB

Garcia drives in 3, Correa homers as Astros beat White Sox

HOUSTON (AP) — In the three games since Houston star third baseman Alex Bregman was injured, the two players filling in for him have come up big to help the Astros keep their winning streak alive. Astros rookie Robel Garcia tied a career high with three RBIs, Carlos Correa homered...
MLB

Astros ruin Dallas Keuchel's homecoming, sweep White Sox

Abraham Toro recorded his first career four-hit game while Carlos Correa homered in support of Lance McCullers Jr. as the Houston Astros completed a four-game series sweep of the visiting Chicago White Sox with an 8-2 victory on Sunday. The Astros improved to 16-4 over their last 20 games by...
MLB

Chicago White Sox vs Houston Astros 6/20/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros will have their fourth match at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 2:10 PM EDT. The White Sox are struggling against Houston in this series. They have hauled three straight wins and ended the recent match with a score of 3-7. Chicago made 3 runs, 8 hits, and 2 RBIs in the game. Adam Engel scored the first point for the team in the 3rd inning. Andrew Vaughn and Danny Mendick scored each in the 7th. The White Sox are 1st in the AL Central standings with a 43-28 record.
MLB

Greinke, Astros beat Orioles 3-1 for 9th straight win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dusty Baker has been around long enough to know what it takes for a team to get on a lengthy winning streak. After watching Zack Greinke stymie the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night for Houston's ninth straight victory, Baker was asked to explain the reason behind the Astros' most successful run since the 2019 season.
MLB

White Sox take 3-game losing streak into matchup with Astros

Chicago White Sox (43-28, first in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (42-28, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (6-1, 3.66 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -142, White Sox +122;...
MLB

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/21/2021

Houston Astros (43-28) vs. Baltimore Orioles (23-48) June 21, 2021 7:05 pm EDT. The Line: Baltimore Orioles +139 / Houston Astros -150; Over/Under: 9. The Houston Astros and the Baltimore Orioles meet in MLB action from Camden Yards on Monday. The Houston Astros will look to build on an 8-2...