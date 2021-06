Juventus have entered the hunt for Harry Kane, Calciomercato reports. The England striker could be set to leave Tottenham this summer, with Manchester City believed to be at the top of the list of potential destinations. However, Juventus have now indicated their interest in the 27-year-old, although the pricetag put on Kane may be a stumbling block. Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is said to have rated Kane at around the £130million mark, Calciomercato says.