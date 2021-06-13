Warm and quiet evening; Cooldown expected next week
QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Warm & Quiet Evening
- Cooler Temperatures This Week
- Rain/Storms Return Friday
DETAILED FORECAST:
Today: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy with temperatures in the 80s this evening. Overnight, partly to mostly clear with lows around 60 and less humid.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon/evening but most are dry. Not as humid. High temperatures in the mid 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Feeling nice with lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly/mostly sunny, pleasant, not as warm, highs in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly/mostly sunny, warmer, nice and breezy with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers or storms. High temperatures in the lower 80s.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower in the morning, mainly south. Not as warm, highs around 80.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of showers arriving in the evening. Staying cooler than average with highs in the upper 70s.
