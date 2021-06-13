Warm and quiet evening; Cooldown expected next week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Warm & Quiet Evening

Cooler Temperatures This Week

Rain/Storms Return Friday

>>TRACK THE CONDITIONS: Live Doppler 7 Radar

DETAILED FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy with temperatures in the 80s this evening. Overnight, partly to mostly clear with lows around 60 and less humid.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon/evening but most are dry. Not as humid. High temperatures in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Feeling nice with lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly/mostly sunny, pleasant, not as warm, highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly/mostly sunny, warmer, nice and breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers or storms. High temperatures in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower in the morning, mainly south. Not as warm, highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of showers arriving in the evening. Staying cooler than average with highs in the upper 70s.

©2021 Cox Media Group