Footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed on Saturday evening during a Euro 2020 group stage between Denmark and Finland. The midfielder received CPR on the pitch from the medical team who rushed to his assistance when he went down in the closing minutes of the first half. His teammates formed a protective wall around him as he received treatment before he was wheeled off the pitch on a stretcher. The match was delayed just minutes later by English referee Anthony Taylor. UEFA and the Danish Football Association confirmed that Eriksen was awake and in a stable condition after being transferred...