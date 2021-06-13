Chinese city deploys drones to keep people inside

The return of PUBG in the form of the newly named game battlegrounds India has received a tremendous response from the Indian gaming community as everyone has been playing the game who have managed to become the tester of game, the game has received huge attention from the public and it seems like that there is a new issue that has been rising because of the launch of the game as Battlegrounds Mobile India is sending the data of the users to a proximal beta which is in Hong Kong which is being run by Tencent and it is also being operated by Microsoft Azure which has its servers in the U.S., Moscow, and Mumbai.