Chinese city deploys drones to keep people inside

By Press Association 2021
redhillandreigatelife.co.uk
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fleet of 60 drones has been deployed in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou to keep people indoors and remind those going out to wear masks. China has largely stamped out cases of local Covid-19 transmission, but Guangzhou has seen a flare-up of the more infectious Delta variant of the virus, which was initially discovered in India.

