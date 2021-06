LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Bow Wow and Omarion have announced the new dates for “The Millennium Tour 2021.”. Remember the tour was supposed to happen last year, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic the tour was canceled. On Friday (June 18), the “Let Me Hold You” collaborators revealed the new dates on Instagram. “We got unfinished business to handle!” Bow captioned his post. “#millenniumtour2021 Starring: Bow Wow & Omarion. With special guests Ashanti and more… get your tickets now! (1st arena tour to roll out since the pandemic) WE OWE YOU GUYS. This what you been waiting on… let’s go! We back outside!!!!!”