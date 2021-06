As the Portland Trail Blazers look to retool around Damian Lillard, these three players should be their top trade targets. After another early playoff exit, the Portland Trail Blazers decided to let head coach Terry Stotts go. They won’t land Damian Lillard’s preferred choice, Jason Kidd, but all indications are Lillard is not yet ready to force his way out of Portland. So that means reshaping the roster around him, and president of basketball operations Neil Olshey doesn’t seem inclined to entertain an overhaul anyway.