Welcome to this week's special edition of The Last Week In Wrestling, right here on Nerdly. I'm Nathan Favel and this will be different than other past columns in that this will be a true written article… Think The Last Week in Wrestling crossed with our regular Opinionated column – hence the title above! Not only will this encompass two weeks' worth of wrestling, but it will be a way of taking some time to discuss where I these past few weeks have put my head at for the immediate and further future of wrestling.