Weekly Dev Report #12

It’s Possible to Create a Great Game Without Crunch. Crunch is one of the largest issues the video game industry is facing at the moment. Whether it’s Cyberpunk 2077 going back on its word to avoid crunch or a Duke Nukem dev getting aggressive towards an anti-crunch article on Twitter, it seems like everyone has an opinion. Now two of the devs who worked on the upcoming Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart have weighed in with their thoughts on the matter, and what they have to say probably shouldn’t be as shocking as it is. Insomniac Games Designer Grant Parker took to Twitter specifically to report that he didn’t crunch once while working on the game–in fact, he claims to have maintained a reasonable 40 hour work week and still turned out a title with an average review score of 89. He admits he can’t speak for anyone else on the team, but still exults in the fact that you can create a great game without suffering.