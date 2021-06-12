Cancel
Video Games

Weekly Dev Report #12

By Joao-A-Silva
indiedb.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's report will be all about the enemy. How conceptually came to mind and the importance of having such ingredient that adds a new layer of challenge to the game but still maintaining a fast-paced gameplay. As the idea of having an enemy was one of the first things...

www.indiedb.com
#Dev#Out Of The Box#Weekly Dev Report#Melee#Main Menu
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Video Gameshackinformer.com

Day of the Devs Coverage

For 9 years now, Double Fine and IAM8BIT have brought us Day of the Devs. It is a day of indie games that people can try for themselves ahead of their release. This year it is an all-digital event, so I’ll cover it for you now. If you simply want to watch the entire thing, scroll to the very bottom (it was on the tail end of day 1 of Summer Game Fest, so the thumbnail may look confusing, just press play). If you want to read the synopsis of the games announced from around the world, keep reading.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Devs Report They Didn’t Have to Crunch

It’s Possible to Create a Great Game Without Crunch. Crunch is one of the largest issues the video game industry is facing at the moment. Whether it’s Cyberpunk 2077 going back on its word to avoid crunch or a Duke Nukem dev getting aggressive towards an anti-crunch article on Twitter, it seems like everyone has an opinion. Now two of the devs who worked on the upcoming Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart have weighed in with their thoughts on the matter, and what they have to say probably shouldn’t be as shocking as it is. Insomniac Games Designer Grant Parker took to Twitter specifically to report that he didn’t crunch once while working on the game–in fact, he claims to have maintained a reasonable 40 hour work week and still turned out a title with an average review score of 89. He admits he can’t speak for anyone else on the team, but still exults in the fact that you can create a great game without suffering.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Game Dev Story+

Manage your own game company and try to create a million-selling game in this unique simulation. Features the ability t…. Manage your own game company and try to create a million-selling game in this unique simulation. Features the ability to develop your company's own game console, plus a system for changing your staff members' professions. Hire talented people and train them to develop their skills. As your staff gets more experience, you will unlock a wider array of game genres and content to develop. Try to find the most popular combinations and develop for the latest platform! Your staff members can have a variety of game-related professions, from programmer to sound engineer. Work hard and you may reach the top of the video game industry! -- Try searching for "Kairosoft" to see all of our games, or visit us at http://kairopark.jp. Be sure to check out both our free-to-play and our paid games! https://twitter.com/kairokun2010.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Avowed dev says it will have something to show "soon"

Obsidian had a lot to reveal at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, with announcements for The Outer Worlds 2 and Grounded. However, Avowed, the first-person fantasy RPG, was noticeably absent, but the developer has given a small update on the game's progress. Speaking over on Xbox Wire, Feargus Urquhart,...
Video GamesInternational Business Times

Steam Summer Sale Reportedly Scheduled For This Week

Steam Summer Sale 2021 may start this Thursday according to SteamDB. The leaked date is considered unconfirmed until Valve makes an official announcement. The annual Steam Summer Sale is supposedly scheduled to begin this week according to a community tool that monitors the game distribution platform’s massive database. Valve usually...
Video Gamesgamedev.net

DEV LOG 6/20/21

So one thing I noticed today was that, all the time I originally spent at the start, adding the script/dialogue I wrote for all of the characters and NPC's? That was all done at the wrong time. I mean, it wasn't a "waste of time" exactly, but it didn't push the game towards a "completed" state because technically, I could have made the game without most of that dialogue. What I'm saying is, even though the dialogue adds information and deepens the world, making it more vibrant with knowledge and lore, making it more real and believable, it isn't necessary for the game to actually be completed. Some of the dialogue could be cut out from the npc's and the game's story and essential plot could still be written from start to end.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Red Solstice 2 – Survivors Launches for PC on Steam

505 Games and Ironward have announced that Red Solstice 2 – Survivors has officially launched for PC via Steam. The game continues the story of the original Red Solstice game and brings new features and enhancements to the series including real-time tactical gameplay, co-op game modes, and much more. For the next several days, players can purchase the game for 10% off in one of two versions: Base version for $29.99 or Executor Bundle which includes the base game, the OST, a digital artbook, and an in-game armor skin for $41.96. Each of the premium items can also be purchased separately.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Mario Golf: Super Rush first review praises Speed Golf mode

The first review for Mario Golf: Super Rush is out. Famitsu published its review over the weekend, assigning four relatively high scores to the title. According to the reviewers, the game’s true highlight was Speed Golf mode, a brand new addition to the Switch entry in the Mario Golf spin-off series.
Video Gamesindiedb.com

Last Dev Log of "Planet27" and first Dev Log of "Grimstar"

Hi, welcome to last Dev Log of "Planet27" and first Dev Log of "Grimstar". The Game has a new Name, it's now called "Grimstar - Crystals are the new Oil" We now work together with the Publisher. They take over part of Steam publishing, marketing and so on. They also support me for Localisation and Some Ideas for improve the game.
Video Gamesplanetminecraft.com

URBAN TEXTURES 1024x : v1.3 Edition

What it features- 1)New Chinese style bookshelf. Hope you all be happy with this update ,download link are given below download it open the game and start building your own worlds its gonna be awesome and if you guys building something like house or hack with my texture pack feel free to send screenshots and videos at urbanminecraftrt@gmail.com i love to see that you are enjoying my texture pack.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Terrorarium – Steam Quick-Hit Review

Cute moogu creatures and no less lovely grandma await you in Terrorarium, an action/platformer game from Stitch Media, featuring puzzles, monsters, wanton destruction, and more. We play as a feisty grandma who shuffles through the mazes surrounded by an army of murderous mushrooms known as the moogu. However, they are...
Video Gamesfollowthistrendingworld.com

Updated sales of games from the NieR series

We keep the NieR series deep in our hearts, where some of our members have been honoring it since the original work. However, we fully understand that the first part could pass many players relatively reliably "under the radar", when these people can correct the situation thanks to this year's remaster/remake NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to restart the VALORANT game client

Occasionally, games will have problems with the client launching on PC, meaning that certain aspects of the game will not function or the client won’t start at all. For VALORANT, and other Riot Games’ titles, client errors typically result in specific error codes that disrupt your ability to play them. This includes the simple pop-up that asks you to “restart the VALORANT game client,” which typically appears around updates dropping for the game.
Video GamesNeoseeker

ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights Walkthrough and Guide

Hello everyone, welcome to Neoseeker's walkthrough for Ender Lillies, an action-platformer with Souls and Metroidvania influences. This guide is being written playing through the final, official release of the game (not the Early Access). This guide will help you explore this game's oppressive world as we collect every file and...
Video Gamesitch.io

Version 1.0.3 is out

A big thanks to everyone who has taken the time to play Runo!. We've been looking at lets plays and made a few improvements to the game's flow and fixed a few issues based on what we've seen. Runo is also coming to Steam this July with achievement support, so...
Video Gamesgamingtrend.com

Time to attract some fun as Super Magbot heads to PC and Switch today

Today, Team17 announced that Astral Pixel’s Super Magbot is now available on PC and Nintendo Switch, with launch discounts available. The game will allow players to harness the ability of magnets in order to explore worlds full of puzzles and enemies. Team17 and Astral Pixel have today launched magnetic puzzle-platformer...
Video Gamesdragonblogger.com

Grinding in Games: Joyful Progress or Repetitive Nonsense?

Game developers, I hope you’re listening, because this is gonna be a doozy. We all know you have to eat, and to eat you have to get people to play your game (and possibly spend money), but as a general rule, you should really be careful about how you have your players spend their time. Because be honest – and cut the greed here – do you sincerely feel good about yourself when you make players addicted to running around in a circle doing the same task over and over again?
Video Gamesaltchar.com

DICE on Battlefield 2042's rumoured F2P mode: "More announcements to come"

Recent Battlefield 2042 rumours have suggested that the game could feature a free-to-play mode, which would be similar to Escape From Tarkov. Reliable insider Tom Henderson stated earlier this month that he has received information that Battlefield's mysterious "Redacted" mode includes classic maps, weapons, vehicles and a lot more. And the best thing about this mode is that it would be free, allegedly.