Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bryan, TX

Pet of the Week: Chive

Bryan College Station Eagle
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-year-old Chive is a staff favorite and the life of the party at the Aggieland Humane Society. He is a shepherd mix who is full of energy and loves spending time outdoors. He would be a good fit for an active home. His ideal day includes long walks and belly rubs in the grass. His dashing looks and expressive ears will catch your attention, but his personality will seal the deal. If you’re interested in adopting Chive, visit Aggieland Humane Society, 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan, from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Learn more about the adoption process at aggielandhumane.org.

theeagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Bryan, TX
Lifestyle
City
Bryan, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet#Chive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
ChinaPosted by
CNN

Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper to close as Beijing tightens its grip

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — One year was all it took for a Beijing-imposed National Security Law to take down Hong Kong's largest and loudest pro-democracy newspaper. Next Media announced Wednesday that Apple Daily, its flagship tabloid, would stop publishing no later than Saturday due to an untenable environment in which its journalists had been arrested and millions of dollars in assets had been frozen. Its digital platform will no longer be accessible after Saturday, the company said in a statement.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.