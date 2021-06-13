CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Austin Wynns’ grand slam not enough to halt Orioles’ record road losing streak in 5-4 loss to Rays

By Baltimore Sun
chatsports.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleA big swing from an unlikely source gave the Orioles a chance to prevent a club-record road losing streak Saturday at Tropicana Field. Instead, all it...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
baltimorebaseball.com

Orioles assign Wynns to Triple-A Norfolk

The Orioles assigned catcher Austin Wynns to Triple-A Norfolk on Friday after he cleared waivers. Wynns, who will be 31 on December 10th, can elect free agency since he also was placed on outright waivers last year, which gives the other 29 teams a chance to claim him. In 45...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles outright catcher Austin Wynns

The Orioles have outrighted backup catcher Austin Wynns off the 40-man roster, reports Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com. Wynns, who has previously been outrighted off the 40-man roster, will be able to elect free agency. Wynns, 30, has spent parts of three seasons in a backup capacity with the O’s, appearing...
MLB
orioleshangout.com

Orioles 2021 #5 Prospect DL Hall – LHP

Pitches (current/future value) SeasonTeamLevelAgeH/9HR/9BB/9K/9K/BBERAFIPWHIPAVGBABIPLD%GB%FB%. 2017BALR188.70.98.710.51.26.975.551.94.263.3608.0%56.0%36.0%. 2018BALA196.50.64.09.52.382.103.671.17.198.26120.7%42.3%37.0%. 2019BALA+205.90.36.012.92.153.463.221.33.185.29920.0%35.2%44.8%. 2021BALAA224.61.14.615.93.53.133.331.01.145.24015.1%60.4%24.5%. Most Likely Future Role: Mid-rotation starting pitcher/High Leverage reliever. Ceiling: Top of the rotation starter. What we know: The Orioles 1st round pick back in 2017, DL Hall has some of, if not the best left-handed stuff in all of the minor...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Wynns
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#Grand Slam
San Francisco Chronicle

Good time for Billy Beane, Bob Melvin to walk away from A's mayhem

It’s time for Billy Beane and Bob Melvin to leave the Oakland/Las Vegas A’s. Not because the A’s executive VP of baseball operations and the field manager are doing a bad job. Au contraire. They should leave because they are doing a great job. Which makes them part of a...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MVP has message to haters about Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Kenley Jansen, Corey Seager Interested In Re-Signing With Dodgers In Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers came up short in their quest to repeat as World Series champions, and now are on the verge of facing significant decisions in the offseason. The morning after the World Series concludes, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Corey Seager and Chris Taylor will be among the Dodgers to reach free agency. The likelihood of all — or even most — being re-signed is not high.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
FanSided

Astros hosed by umpires as Jose Altuve wrongly called out (Video)

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
MLB
AFP

Chop cheer to greet Braves as World Series hits Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves, unbeaten at home in this year's Major League Baseball playoffs, will try to reclaim the lead in the 117th World Series on Friday by defeating the Houston Astros. The Braves are 5-0 at home in this year's playoffs.
MLB
The Conversation U.S.

How much longer will major league baseball stay in the closet?

In his 1990 autobiography, “Behind the Mask: My Double Life in Baseball,” Dave Pallone, a gay major league umpire who was quietly fired in 1988 after rumors about his sexual orientation circulated in the baseball world, contended that there were enough gay major league players to create an All-Star team. Since then, attitudes and laws about homosexuality have changed. High-profile figures in business, politics, show business, education, the media, the military and sports have come out of the closet. Athletes in three of the five major U.S. male team sports – the NBA, NFL and MLS – have come out while...
NFL
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agent Rumors: Corey Seager Was Offered Contract Extension

The Los Angeles Dodgers will see 11 players reach free agency after the World Series concludes next week, and among the group is Corey Seager, who headlines a historic shortstop class that includes Carlos Correa, Javier Baez and Trevor Story, among others. Seager, 28 next April, already has an impressive...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy