New Research Report on Molecular Diagnostics Market, 2019-2026

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled 'Electrosurgical Devices Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and Application. The global electrosurgical devices market is expected to reach US$ 8,000.9 Mn in 2025 from US$ 4,828.4 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global electrosurgical devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.