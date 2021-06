The 2021 season has not gone the way Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies had envisioned for the starter. Nola, who entered the season as the 1 of a strong 1-2-3 rotation, sits with a 4.22 ERA and a 5-4 record in 15 starts. He allowed six runs, one short of tying a career high, in just 2 ⅓ innings pitched in his last start in San Francisco. It was the shortest start of Nola’s seven year career. Nola now has a 5.85 ERA through four starts in June.