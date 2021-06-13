Washington Square Park: Stabbings as Party Promoter Tells Residents Leave if you don’t like it

Last week Washington Square Park was in the news and it is back. Tonight a 10-person brawl, saw a 24 year-old man, stabbed, a 21 year-old woman was shoved to the ground, another slashed with a razor blade, another stabbing, 77 year-old Constantino a cook at the nearby diner was shoved into a plate glass window after kicking a troublemaker out. His assailant, 27 year-old Gregory Conwell hurled him into the diner’s window, which shattered on impact. Cornell is know to the NYPD as a serial troublemaker. He was chased by Constantino’s colleagues and bit one of those who detained him and now faces a felony assault charge.