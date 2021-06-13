Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Washington Square Park: Stabbings as Party Promoter Tells Residents Leave if you don’t like it

By Suzanna Bowling
t2conline.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week Washington Square Park was in the news and it is back. Tonight a 10-person brawl, saw a 24 year-old man, stabbed, a 21 year-old woman was shoved to the ground, another slashed with a razor blade, another stabbing, 77 year-old Constantino a cook at the nearby diner was shoved into a plate glass window after kicking a troublemaker out. His assailant, 27 year-old Gregory Conwell hurled him into the diner’s window, which shattered on impact. Cornell is know to the NYPD as a serial troublemaker. He was chased by Constantino’s colleagues and bit one of those who detained him and now faces a felony assault charge.

t2conline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Square Park#Nypd#Promoter#Cornell#Nypd#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
Labor IssuesPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court restricts union access to farmworkers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday limited the ability of union organizers to enter the private property of growers in order to reach farmworkers in California. In a 6-3 decision, the court said unions violate the Constitution when they enter a grower's private property without paying. Two agricultural...