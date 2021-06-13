Cancel
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George fire Los Angeles Clippers to win over Utah Jazz

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard passes the ball as Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert defends (AP)

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined to get the Los Angeles Clippers competing again in their Western Conference second-round playoff series with a defeat of the top-seeded Utah Jazz.

Two-time NBA finals MVP Leonard netted 34 points and had 12 rebounds for the hosts while George contributed 31 points including 13 in the second quarter alone.

Seven-time All-Star George’s eight points in that period as Los Angeles went on a 13-2 run and moved ahead 57-41 may have been his most valuable, with the Clippers never surrendering control after that point en route to a 132-106 victory at Staples Center.

