NASCAR DFS Prop Picks for 6/13 - PrizePicks

Here’s what drivers said following Sunday’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway …. Kyle Larson – Winner: “It’s still just early on, so it could change. I think fans can appreciate me because I do it in all different types of forms of racing, not just NASCAR. You don’t know what car I’m going to be in on what day of the week. I could be in a sprint car like I will be tomorrow, in a late model middle of the week some other day, then a Cup car on Sunday. I think fans, because I’m a little bit different than your normal race car driver, I think that’s why fans so far seem to still cheer me on and like to see me winning. Too, I think they can appreciate my story and how hard I’ve had to work to come and get to where I’m at today, too. I think there’s a lot that goes into it. I appreciate the fan support and I like being a fan favorite. It definitely means a lot to me.”