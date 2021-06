Who doesn’t like to take a relaxing stroll and look at some art along the way?!. Wednesday, committee members announced the official opening of the new Jordan Art Walk, “Exploring Nature Through Art,” and celebrated with a ribbon cutting. The celebration was held in Memorial Park and Sportsman’s Park in East Jordan. It showcases seven sculptures created by local Michigan artists that will be on display for three years. Sculptures will be added annually so locals and tourists can enjoy the walk for years to come! Five of the seven sculptures are for sale.