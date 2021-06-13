For better or worse, the Clippers' title hopes rely on Paul George
Paul George has heard the criticism for a long time. Overrated. Underperforming. Folds under pressure. The putdowns have haunted over multiple postseasons, reaching a crescendo after he fell apart in The Bubble at Walt Disney World last season. But with the LA Clippers facing a precipitous 3-0 hole if they didn't win Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz, it was George's play that set the tone in his team's 132-106 win.www.foxsports.com