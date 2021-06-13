Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

For better or worse, the Clippers' title hopes rely on Paul George

FOX Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul George has heard the criticism for a long time. Overrated. Underperforming. Folds under pressure. The putdowns have haunted over multiple postseasons, reaching a crescendo after he fell apart in The Bubble at Walt Disney World last season. But with the LA Clippers facing a precipitous 3-0 hole if they didn't win Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz, it was George's play that set the tone in his team's 132-106 win.

www.foxsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Tyronn Lue
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Paul George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#Walt Disney World#La Clippers#The Utah Jazz#The Houston Rockets#The Dallas Mavericks#Sports Illustrated#The Los Angeles Times#The Bay Area News Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBASalt Lake Tribune

L.A. Clippers’ Paul George praises Donovan Mitchell’s development

Paul George has had up-close-and-personal experience facing Donovan Mitchell in the playoffs. Aside from going against the point guard in the Utah Jazz’s Game 1 win Tuesday over the L.A. Clippers, Paul watched Mitchell lead the Jazz to a first-round win in 2018 when he was a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mitchell averaged 28.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals through six games in that series.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Paul George Roasted With "Pandemic P" Jokes After Clippers Loss

The Los Angeles Clippers bounced back to win their first-round matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, and even some of biggest social media targets on the team had people raving about how well they played. Most notably, it looked like Paul George was turning a new leaf, playing to his superstar potential. Fans even started joking that his disrespectful "Pandemic P" nickname, which trolls gave him during last year's playoffs, had been passed on to Kristaps Porzingis. One game into the Clippers' second-round series against the Utah Jazz and he's officially earned the moniker again.
NBALong Beach Press-Telegram

Clippers’ Paul George welcomes Jazz fans’ jeers: ‘It’s all respect’

SALT LAKE CITY — After playing in empty or near-empty arenas for the past year, the sound of 18,007 people telling you – loudly and in no uncertain terms – that you’re “Over-rate-ed! Over-rate-ed!”? It’s actually pretty cool, said Paul George. “Yeah, I mean, I like it,” said the Clippers’...
NBAESPN

Paul George sets tone with bounce-back effort as LA Clippers rout Utah Jazz in needed Game 3 win

LOS ANGELES -- Paul George used a cross-over dribble to move to his left before drilling a rainbow step-back 3-pointer over Royce O'Neale and letting out a scream. After hearing Jazz fans chant "overrated" at him for two games in Utah, an aggressive George had his best game of the playoffs, scoring 20 of his 31 points in the first half to set a much-needed tone for the LA Clippers on Saturday night. Kawhi Leonard then scored 24 of his 34 points in the second half to help the Clippers rout the Utah Jazz, 132-106, and get their first win of this Western Conference semifinal series.
NBAtalesbuzz.com

Paul George hears ‘Playoff P’ taunts in Clippers’ loss to Jazz

Paul George heard the “Playoff P” chants in Utah. The Clippers star — who visited the line 10 times in Tuesday’s 112-109 loss to the Jazz in Game 1 of the second round — also heard the “overrated” chants with less than two minutes left in the close matchup. “I...
NBAksl.com

Jazz-Clippers live blog: Paul George has 20 to lead LA to halftime lead

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, center, defends against Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson, left, during the first half of Game 2 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (Rick Bowmer, Associated Press) SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz are on the road to play the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals Saturday night.
NBANew Jersey Herald

NBA playoff prop bets: Los Angeles Clippers Paul George props for 6/12/2021

Saturday's NBA Playoffs slate features plenty of betting action, including the Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George prop bets. Let's take a look at the markets and lines for George in this postseason matchup. George's points prop bet over/under is set at 24.5 points for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz.
NBASporting News

NBA Playoffs 2021: An aggressive Paul George makes all the difference for the LA Clippers

While Kawhi Leonard has been dominant for the LA Clippers through the post-season, his running mate Paul George hasn't really let it fly....till now. Over the first two games of the series against the Utah Jazz, George averaged just 23.5 points on 34.2 percent shooting as the Clippers fell into a 2-0 hole after losing the first two games in Salt Lake City, but in Game 3 in a pivotal matchup at home, PG had his swagger back.
NBAclipsnation.com

Paul George seizes the moment, leads Clippers to 119-111 Game 5 victory

The Clippers came into Game 5 shorthanded, but not defeated. As Ty Lue said pregame, “All season long we have been having next man up mentality, we know it’s the playoffs, but we’re ready, the guys are geared up and we understand the task at hand.”. That mindset was readily...
NBAEast Bay Times

Paul George leads Kawhi-less Clippers to win in Utah, 3-2 series lead

SALT LAKE CITY — The thing about having two superstars … is that you have two superstars. The night after learning they’d lost Kawhi Leonard indefinitely with a right knee injury he suffered late in Monday’s Western Conference semifinal victory, seven-time All-Star Paul George carried the Clippers to a 119-111 victory over the top-seeded Jazz, one of the most notable wins in franchise history.