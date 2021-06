The Los Angeles Clippers bounced back to win their first-round matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, and even some of biggest social media targets on the team had people raving about how well they played. Most notably, it looked like Paul George was turning a new leaf, playing to his superstar potential. Fans even started joking that his disrespectful "Pandemic P" nickname, which trolls gave him during last year's playoffs, had been passed on to Kristaps Porzingis. One game into the Clippers' second-round series against the Utah Jazz and he's officially earned the moniker again.